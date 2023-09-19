Forest runoff floods homes in Chiang Mai

Forest runoff from Doi Inthanon Mountain triggered by heavy rain has inundated downstream communities, affecting over 100 houses and agricultural land in Chiang Mai.

Floodwater flowed down streams and waterfalls, inundating homes on both sides of the Mae Klang creek.







Mr. Jaroen Phimkhan, chief of the provincial agriculture office said a total of 85 rai (approximately 34 acres) of farmland and rice paddies have suffered damage, affecting 62 farmers.

Moreover, longan orchards have also been flooded. Local authorities are expediting assistance in accordance with government regulations.







Doi Inthanon National Park has issued a warning to residents in Chom Thong and Mae Chaem districts, which are adjacent to the various tributaries flowing through Doi Inthanon Mountain.

They are advised to move their belonging to higher ground and remain vigilant of the dangers posed by forest runoff, flash floods, and landslides. (TNA)













