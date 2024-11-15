Google commits to advancing digital skills for Thai students and workers

LIMA, Peru – During the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Karan Bhatia, Google’s Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy, to discuss strengthening digital cooperation between Thailand and Google.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed appreciation for Google’s announced investment of 1 billion dollars to establish a data center and cloud region in Thailand, highlighting its potential to advance the nation’s digital economy.



Bhatia commended the Thai government’s initiatives to promote digital adoption and expressed Google’s commitment to collaborating on technology skill development for Thai students and workers. He also emphasized Google’s support for Thailand’s “Cloud First Policy” and noted the widespread use of Google’s services, such as Search, Maps, and YouTube, by Thai individuals and businesses.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s focus on enhancing digital skills, particularly in education and workforce development, to meet modern employment demands.







Both parties agreed to collaborate on various fronts, including developing Thailand’s digital economy ecosystem, advancing cloud and AI infrastructure, and enhancing digital and AI skills among Thais. They also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, aligning with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Google and Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in 2023. (NNT)

































