Thai Prime Minister highlights regional cooperation and soft power at APEC CEOs-Leaders Dinner

LIMA, Peru – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a keynote address during the APEC CEOs-Leaders Dinner, held at the Amano Museum in Lima, Peru on November 14. The event brought together APEC leaders and prominent business executives, including representatives from UNACEM Group, a leading Peruvian infrastructure and energy company.

Before the dinner, the Prime Minister toured the museum's unique textile collection, showcasing intricate Peruvian fabrics made from baby alpaca wool blended with vicuña silk. She remarked on the cultural similarities between Peruvian textiles and traditional weaving in northern and northeastern Thailand, despite the geographical distance.



In her speech, PM Paetongtarn emphasized Thailand’s readiness to enhance regional cooperation, blending cultural heritage with modern development for shared prosperity. She praised UNACEM’s biodiversity conservation initiatives as a model of private sector-driven sustainability.

Highlighting Thailand's soft power potential, PM Paetongtarn noted the global appeal of Thai cuisine, fashion, festivals, and martial arts, particularly Muay Thai, which has gained popularity in Peru. She encouraged partnerships in the creative economy, leveraging local textiles, traditional patterns, and sports for mutual benefit.







The Prime Minister also outlined Thailand’s broader collaboration goals, including food security, clean energy, scientific innovation, and digital transformation. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable economy while making Thailand a regional hub for business and connectivity.

Concluding her address, PM Paetongtarn thanked UNACEM Group for their warm hospitality and expressed her appreciation for the Peruvian culinary experience, noting that the chef had previously worked in Bangkok. She extended an invitation to all attendees to visit Thailand for business or leisure, signaling her government's openness to global partnerships. (PRD)


































