November 16–22, 2024 – Fitz Club @ Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Pattaya, Thailand

Gear up for an unforgettable week of world-class tennis at the MT700 ITF AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship 2024! Taking place amidst the breathtaking charm of Pattaya, this prestigious tournament promises seven days of thrilling matches, camaraderie, and a celebration of competitive spirit.

Open to players aged 35 and above, the championship features Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles categories, played on seven hard courts, including four newly renovated courts. Official matches will be played with Dunlop Fort All Court (Type 2) balls, ensuring optimal play on these expertly maintained surfaces.

This marks the 7th year of this premier tennis event, drawing a stellar roster of international players vying for glory in one of Asia’s most esteemed tournaments. Whether you’re competing on the court or supporting from the sidelines, the championship offers an unparalleled sporting experience.









Your Stay, Simplified

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group, the event’s official hotel partner, is ready to make your stay as seamless as possible. Enjoy special room rates and exclusive perks, all within walking distance of the Fitz Club venue. The resort’s convenient shuttle service ensures easy transport, allowing participants and their families to focus on the competition and enjoy the surrounding beauty.

Why Attend?

A Tennis Lover’s Dream: Witness top-tier matches in a world-class setting.

Community Spirit: Celebrate the vibrant tennis culture of Pattaya and beyond.

Exceptional Hospitality: Enjoy luxury accommodations, serene beaches, and outstanding amenities.

Mark your calendar, pack your racquet, and join us for this unmissable event, where the passion for tennis meets the beauty of Thailand. Be part of the action and experience the excitement at the MT700 ITF AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship 2024!

For more details and reservations, visit the Royal Cliff Hotels Group website or contact Fitz Club directly.









































