Gold shop owner defends property, shoots robber with shotgun

Four armed men attempted to rob a gold shop in the heart of Tak province but its owner fought back with a shotgun. One of them was seriously injured. Another was arrested and two others were at large.

Surveillance camera footage showed the four men arrived on two motorcycles that did not have a license plate. They wore long-sleeved shirts and jackets and covered their faces with face masks and caps. One of them used a gun with a silencer to shoot the glass door of the shop. The gunman kicked the safety glass that broke into kernels and the gang entered the shop.







Pisit, the 46-year-old shop owner, told police that he defended himself with his shotgun. He fired once while robbers were using angle grinders to cut the safety cage of the shop. They then ran out of the shop to their motorcycles. He fired four more shots at them. The last shot hit a man who was trying to start his motorcycle.

Police arrested one suspect near the shop. Two robbers fled the scene on the other motorcycle and police were hunting for them. The other robber was shot in his abdomen and seriously injured. (TNA)





































