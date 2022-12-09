Pattaya to reimpose vehicle ban, hawker limits on Koh Larn beach

Pattaya again will ban vehicles from traversing Tawean Beach now that Koh Larn has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Dec. 7 that all vehicles will be barred from the popular beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city also will reimpose regulations governing use of beach sidewalks by vendors and hawkers.







The reimposition of pre-pandemic rules comes after Pattaya officials determined that the tourist island has fully recovered from the pandemic and that it’s necessary again to enforce the regulations in place in 2019.

Manote said there have been complaints from tourists about motorbikes driving on sidewalks at the beach and the hawker free-for-all going on ruins the island’s image.





























