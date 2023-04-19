Giant Panda Lin Hui dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

The 21-year-old giant panda Lin Hui died at Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday morning.

The zoo will give more details about the cause of her death later today.

Lin Hui had unusual symptoms on Tuesday and the zoo officials had consulted Chinese experts to help her. However, she died on Wednesday morning.







Lin Hui was a goodwill ambassador from China’s Wolong National Nature Reserve in Chengdu, Sichuan province. She and the male panda Xuang Xuang were loaned to Thailand by the Chinese government and arrived at Chiang Mai zoo in October 2003.

Lin Hui gave birth to Lin Ping on May 27, 2009. Lin Ping was sent back to China in 2013. Xuang Xuang died at Chiang Mai zoo in 2019.

Lin Hui was set to return home in September this year after the expiration of the contract. (TNA)





















