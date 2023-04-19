Pheu Thai Party won’t work with coup makers, says Paetongtarn

Pheu Thai party’s advisory chief and head of the Pheu Thai “family”, Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced the party would not join hands with coup makers.

She said the party was ready to be the people’s tool, leading to the change. She told the party’s candidates to campaign in the constituencies they were contesting. They had to meet people to get the seats in the parliament.

The Pheu Thai Party would launch new campaign placards to explain about the 10,000-baht digital money handouts and a minimum household income of 20,000 baht.

She was ready to be the prime minister and all three prime ministerial candidates of the Pheu Thai Party would be the key speakers at the major campaign rally on May 12. (TNA)
















