Thai Health Ministry prepared for potential COVID wave after Songkran holidays

Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Songkran holidays, the Ministry of Public Health has said it is ready to accommodate potential COVID patients. The ministry has prepared healthcare measures such as medicines, medical supplies and enough hospital beds to handle the situation.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 using antigen tests can register to see a doctor online, inquire about and pay for their medication, and receive free medicine deliveries. There are several applications available for this service, with the “Total Telemed” mobile app accepting all types of COVID patients and the “MorDee”, “Saluber MD”, and “Clicknic” apps accepting non-608 patients. The 608-group of patients refer to those over the age of 60, people with one or more chronic diseases, and pregnant women.







Officials will contact patients to confirm their identities, screen and evaluate their initial symptoms, and provide online medical advice for self-care. If necessary, officials may decide to deliver medicines to patients, with some receiving Favipiravir or Molnupiravir depending on their condition and their doctors’ diagnosis.

After 48 hours of care, officials will contact the patient again to ask about their symptoms and provide recommendations for self-care. If symptoms worsen during this period, their information will be forwarded to the Department of Disease Control for further treatment.







People with disabilities who can communicate online and are not at risk of contracting the virus can also receive care, depending on their diagnosis. This joint effort between the National Health Security Office and digital healthcare providers aims to ensure that COVID patients receive care and medication they need, with free deliveries of medication available in specific areas of Bangkok. (NNT)















