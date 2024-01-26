PM discusses economic reinvention and challenges

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a special lecture at the seminar “The Better Future Forward 2024” on the topic “Reinventing Thailand: Toward Becoming a Key Global Player.”

He discussed the recent official visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Thailand, describing it as a positive sign, while adding that political stability must go hand in hand with human rights, as these are issues that the international community pays attention to, not just trade alone.







The Prime Minister stated that many foreign companies are interested in establishing businesses in Thailand but encounter complex approval processes and bureaucratic hurdles, which hinder investment.

The current government has set up a committee to oversee investments and approvals to make the process more efficient and faster, striving to create better living conditions for the citizens.







On the subject of taxation, he mentioned that it is another factor that makes investment decisions in Thailand less attractive. Solutions are being sought, with a focus on quick, feasible actions.

Regarding the economy, the Prime Minister’s stance is clear that, based on growth figures, Thailand cannot compete with its rivals. He then talked about the government’s plan to implement a policy providing a 10,000-baht stipend through digital wallets. He emphasized that the industrial and the business sectors must be ready for the incoming half-trillion baht from the stipend. The program, he emphasized, aims to stimulate the grassroots economy in every district and province of Thailand.







The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of debt, noting that household debt exceeds 90 percent. His government has policies to tangibly address this issue. Additionally, he expressed a commitment to tackling low minimum wages to promote economic growth and reduce inequality. (NNT)































