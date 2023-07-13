Gen Prayut trusts new party leaders in protecting the nation, religion and monarchy

The United Thai Nation Party Facebook page has released a message announcing the political retirement of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand’s Caretaker Prime Minister and Defense Minister.

Gen Prayut said his decision to become a United Thai Nation Party member was driven by his desire to contribute to its growth. He envisioned the party as a top-notch political force grounded in strong principles and possessing a deep affection for the nation, its religion, and the monarchy. As a member of the party, he had the opportunity to engage with citizens nationwide, an experience that deeply touched him due to the immense support and faith that he received.







The caretaker prime minister also highlighted his diligent administration and responsible management of the national budget, which is funded by the taxpayers. He further emphasized his commitment to following all legal and fiscal regulations during his tenure.







Gen Prayut is officially resigning from the United Thai Nation Party as he steps away from politics. He places his trust in the party’s leaders, the executive committee, and its members to continue advancing the party’s activities with unwavering commitment. He said he believes they will protect and uphold the nation, religion, and monarchy while looking after the welfare of Thai citizens.

Gen Prayut also encouraged the public to maintain their support for the party’s initiatives. He ended his statement by expressing gratitude to all who supported his political success. (NNT)



















