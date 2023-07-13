Police secure parliament complex ahead of PM voting

Authorities have taken measures to ensure the security of the Parliament Complex in Bangkok’s Dusit district as the country prepares for the Prime Minister’s election. In order to prevent protests and maintain order, a section of Samsen Road in front of the complex has been closed to the public from midnight on July 12. The closure extends from the Kiakkai intersection to the third gate of Boon Rawd Brewery’s compound.







The Bang Pho Police Station, responsible for maintaining security around Parliament, said the closure will remain in effect until 6 am on Friday, with all vehicles, except those with special permission, prohibited from entering during this time.

The closure and security measures align with an order issued by the Metropolitan Police Bureau on July 10. This order prohibits gatherings of more than five people within a 50-meter radius of the Parliament Complex from 6 am on July 12 until midnight on July 15.







As the situation unfolds, authorities will remain vigilant and assess the need for any additional security measures or extensions to the road closure. The priority is to uphold public safety while allowing the democratic process to proceed unhindered within the Parliament Complex. (NNT)



















