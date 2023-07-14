MFP leader nominated for PM vote

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat was nominated by Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew as the only prime ministerial candidate for the voting on late Thursday.

Mr. Pita needs the required support of more than half of the 749-member of bicameral parliament to become the new prime minister. One senator resigned yesterday, so the Move Forward Party leader has to secure 375 votes from both houses.







His eight-party alliance has 312 seats, so he needs more from MPs of other parties and 249 members of the Senate, appointed during the military rule.

Before the parliamentary session this morning, Mr. Pita said he had confidence in himself to do his best in line with the hopes and encouragement given to him by the people.







He would do his utmost to demonstrate the vision that emphasized the pre-election policies and to explain to the senators who still had questions. He would use this opportunity to find a new consensus by utilizing the parliamentary platform.

“We will have to wait and see if we receive the support of the senators,” he said.







On the eve of the vote, the Constitutional Court accepted a complaint against the Move Forward Party over its plan to amend the royal insult law.

On the same day, the Election Commission sent a petition to the Constitutional Court to rule whether Pita should be disqualified as parliamentarian over alleged media shareholding which violates the election law. (TNA)



















