Thailand sends condolences over passing of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep condolences over the passing of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai expressed his deep condolences, stating that the former Chinese president will be long remembered for his legacy of boosting China’s economic development and the country’s global prestige. He also said the Thai people will cherish his positive role in strengthening Thai-Chinese relations.







Many international politicians as well as academic and corporate elites around the world have offered heartfelt condolences on the passing of the former Chinese leader. The late Jiang has been praised for his significant contributions to China’s reforms and national development, as well as to the promotion of regional and global peace and development. (NNT)





























