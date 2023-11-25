PM meets Thai ambassadors from around the world in economic diplomacy efforts

The Prime Minister highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Thai economic diplomacy teams in the 2023 Meeting of Thai Ambassadors and Consuls-General.

This meeting is held between 19 – 24 November 2023 in Bangkok under the theme “Proactive Diplomacy in a Fragmented World”. It was attended by Thai Ambassadors and Consuls-General from 97 overseas missions and senior executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin listened to the presentation on “Key Countries for Proactive Economic Diplomacy” and handed over the Thai economic diplomacy team’s policies, aiming to enhance Thailand’s potential on the global stage. Prior to the event, took photos with Thai ambassadors from around the world who had traveled to participate in the meeting.

Expressing gratitude to all participants for their time and commitment during the conference, the Prime Minister considered it a new dimension in future diplomatic efforts. Despite the anticipated challenges, he conveyed confidence that with a “Can Do Attitude,” Thailand’s potential could undoubtedly be showcased globally.







The Prime Minister expressed the desire to see the Ministry of Foreign Affairs achieve “Grade A” status, actively pushing and supporting its role on the global stage. He also encouraged the involvement of new talents to contribute to building Thailand’s potential.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the clarity of policies discussed in the past two days by various departments, including ambassadors, commercial attachés, and investment promotion officers. The collaborative efforts across different sectors were seen as crucial in projecting Thailand’s potential globally. He expressed confidence in the unity and effectiveness of the Thai Team. (TNA)





































