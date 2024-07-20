Foreign Minister exchanges views with U.S. Secretary of State on regional security landscape

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from the Honorable Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State. During the call, the Secretary congratulated the Minister for his new appointment on 16 July 2024.







Both sides are committed to strengthening the long-standing alliance between the two countries and multi-dimensional partnership, both at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, based on shared values and mutual interests. This includes cooperation to promote increased trade and investment.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed appreciation for support of the U.S. side for Thailand’s bid to join the OECD. In addition, they exchanged views on regional security landscape, especially on how both sides can further cooperate to promote peace and stability in the region. They also discussed latest regional and global developments, including the situations in Myanmar, Ukraine, and Gaza. (MFA)





































