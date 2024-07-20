Cannabis Future Network ends 10-day hunger strike in front of Government House, Bangkok

The Cannabis Future Network announced the end of their protest in front of Government House and the formation of a people’s committee with representatives from all relevant parties to study the various aspects of cannabis on July 19. The study aims to be completed within two months and presented to the public and those influencing cannabis regulation. The Network criticized Somsak Thepsutin for his insistence on declaring cannabis a narcotic, despite Prime Minister and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga advocating for a comprehensive review of all perspectives.







The Network issued a statement at Chamai Maruchet Bridge, outlining their demands for the government to use scientific processes to determine the legal status of cannabis. Since their peaceful protest began on July 8, they engaged in a 10-day hunger strike to emphasize their commitment to public welfare.

Despite their peaceful approach, Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin ignored their demands for a scientific review and seemed intent on monopolizing cannabis, a move the Network deems the worst action against public interest.







Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, also the chairman of the Narcotics Control Board, stated no discussions had taken place and that a meeting was scheduled for July 23. He was unaware of the Health Ministry’s plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, also mentioned that the Prime Minister had called for discussions to understand all sides before making decisions.

Given these assurances, the Network believes cannabis will not be reclassified as a narcotic immediately. They proposed forming a research committee to compile data for public and governmental review. However, with Somsak Thepsutin refusing to establish the committee, the Network decided to form an independent people’s committee comprising academics, medical professionals, growers, and business operators. They also invited opposing groups, such as the Rural Doctors Club and youth groups advocating for cannabis to be reclassified as a narcotic.









The committee aims to form within seven days and complete their research within two months. This information will be communicated publicly to ensure informed decision-making regarding cannabis regulation.

With this strategy, the Cannabis Future Network announced the end of their protest to focus on the next steps. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring cannabis is regulated by equitable laws benefiting all parties. The Network thanked the media for their coverage, helping the public understand the cannabis issue better. They vowed to prevent cannabis from being reclassified as a narcotic.





































