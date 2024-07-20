31st Pattaya Marathon kicks off with over 7,500 runners on the first day of event

On July 20, the 31st Pattaya Marathon saw an energetic start with over 7,500 runners, both Thai and international, participating in the event. Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Sritong, along with Dr. Penpisut Chintasopon, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, and Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, former Minister of Tourism and Sports, officially launched the first two race categories at the Dolphin Roundabout, North Pattaya Road, in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya.







The event, titled “Amazing Thailand Pattaya Marathon 2024 by MAMA,” is being held from July 20-21, 2024. The races included the 10 km and 4.5 km distances, wheelchair races, and the family run, with over 5,000 runners participating. Despite a pre-race downpour in Pattaya, the weather did not deter the runners, who brought vibrant energy and significant economic benefits to the city’s tourism industry.

The Pattaya Marathon has solidified its reputation as the premier marathon event in Eastern Thailand, attracting runners from across the globe and boosting local tourism and economy.







Saturday, July 20

Mini Marathon (10 km, Men and Women)

Family Run and Wheelchair (up to 4.5 km)

Sunday, July 21

Marathon (42 km, Men and Women)

Half Marathon (21 km, Men and Women)





















































