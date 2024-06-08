Foreign Minister discusses with Russian Ambassador on close, continuous, and comprehensive ties

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed and discussed with H.E. Mr. Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand, who paid a courtesy call to congratulate the former on the appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 4 June 2024.

Both sides welcomed the close, continuous, and comprehensive dynamism in Thai-Russian bilateral relations, particularly in the field of culture and tourism, of which 2024 is the year the two countries are celebrating the Year of Cultural Exchange and Tourism. Both sides also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation at the political level, and on economic relations, science, innovation and technology, digitalization, draft bilateral documents, as well as cooperation between Thailand and BRICS. (MFA)
























































