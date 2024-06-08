Bangkok and eastern regions experiencing heavy rain in some areas

A monsoon trough lies across the upper Northern region and the upper part of Laos, moving towards a low-pressure area along the coast of northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand. This causes thunderstorms in some areas of Thailand. Heavy rain is expected in some areas in the Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern regions. People in these areas are advised to beware of severe weather, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







Moderate waves in the upper Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 meters. In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 meters. Mariners should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Northern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Minimum temperature: 24-26°C

Maximum temperature: 32-36°C

Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h

Northeastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Minimum temperature: 25-27°C

Maximum temperature: 34-37°C

Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h







Central Region:

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.

Minimum temperature: 23-27°C

Maximum temperature: 34-36°C

Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h

Eastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Minimum temperature: 25-28°C

Maximum temperature: 33-35°C

Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h

Sea waves 1-2 meters high, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas









Southern Region (East Coast):

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Minimum temperature: 22-27°C

Maximum temperature: 34-38°C

Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h

Sea waves about 1 meter high, exceeding 1 meter offshore and in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (West Coast):

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Trang and Satun.

Minimum temperature: 26-28°C

Maximum temperature: 33-36°C









From Phangnga upwards:

Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h

Sea waves 1-2 meters high, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas

From Phuket downwards:

Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h

Sea waves about 1 meter high, exceeding 1 meter in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas:

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area.

Minimum temperature: 27-28°C

Maximum temperature: 34-36°C

Southwest winds at 10-25 km/h





































