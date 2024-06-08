Thailand prepares for increased travel in upcoming fourth quarter

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, along with key representatives from relevant agencies.

The discussion, revealed by the Prime Minister in a post on the social media platform “X,” focused on the implementation of tax measures aimed at boosting tourism and the preparations for increased travel.

The meeting addressed several critical issues, with consultations involving the Ministry of Transport, Airports of Thailand (AOT), Thai Airways, VietJet Air, and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).







The primary focus was on preparing for the upcoming fourth quarter, typically a low season for tourism. All parties were urged to ensure an adequate number of airplanes and flights, with AOT tasked with accommodating the anticipated rise in tourists and travelers.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister instructed the SRT to introduce new train routes and special trips, such as cultural and nature tourism routes, to attract specific tourist groups. He emphasized that the unique charm of train travel could serve as a significant draw for tourists. (NNT)





































