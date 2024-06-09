Foreign Minister commends and discusses with Ambassador of Denmark during farewell call

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a farewell call from H.E. Mr. Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, in which Foreign Minister commended the latter’s active role in strengthening Thai-Danish relations on 7 June 2024.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic and constructive bilateral relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, bio-circular economy, food, livestocks and agriculture, as well as green transition technology and healthcare. Both sides also exchanged views on international issues. (MFA)

















































