H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed Mr. Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who paid a courtesy call during stopover visit to Thailand on 6 June 2024.

Both sides discussed and exchanged views on collaboration between OHCHR and Thailand, developments and challenges on human rights situations in the country, the region and world, as well as the preparation for the Summit of the Future. (MFA)