Flooding situation in Chai Nat, Central Thailand, to recover soon

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai today inspected flood response operations in Chai Nat. He expects the situation to recover sooner than later should there be no additional water flowing through the province.

Mr. Anucha visited Wat Lad Senabadee and Ban Dak Kanon village. A strong flow of water flooded nearby areas because of a broken levee. The flooding has cut off road access to some areas, causing disruption to the lives of local people.







Mr. Anucha said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had extended his care for the villagers and had ordered related agencies to provide help at the full capacity.

The Prime Minister is particularly concerned about the situation in Thanmamoon and Khao Thapra subdistricts north of Chao Phraya Dam, as water leaked from the broken levee could spread further into other districts and provinces through this route, according to Mr. Anucha.







Repairs are now underway. Mr. Anucha said the situation should go back to normal, given that there is no additional water from the rain or other sources during this period.

The government will be increasing the height of affected roads in the future. For now, it has ordered the province to take care of the affected villagers, and deploy response teams to provide timely assistance.







Around 8,250 households and some 13,920 hectares (16,994 rai) of farmlands in Chai Nat have been affected by the flooding disaster, which covers 10 communities and 145 villages across 30 subdistricts. (NNT)

































