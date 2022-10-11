Thai Deputy Prime Minister orders swift assistance for flood victims

Government officials today met on water resources management. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered all agencies to urgently help affected communities in all flood-hit areas and to accelerate their efforts to mitigate the situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today urged all related agencies to expedite their flood mitigation efforts and quickly restore the situation, while ensuring proper management of reservoirs that currently hold water at 80% capacity or above. His instruction was made at a meeting of the Office of the National Water Resources’ (ONWR) administrative subcommittee on water resources management.







The DPM asked agencies to inspect and ensure the structural integrity of levees and flood walls, which are the key components of the water management system; while urging them to increase the drainage capacity of flood water into the sea through main rivers.

The DPM ordered the agencies to start reducing the discharge rate at reservoirs. This will help mitigate the implications faced by areas downstream.

Also, agencies are to ensure that water in reservoirs will be sufficient for usage in the dry season.







He said precipitation this year is close to that of 2011. However, the impact has been under control overall, thanks to effective planning.

ONWR Secretary General Surasri Kidtimonton said the country is expected to see less rainfall after 11 October, while the water levels at rivers and the rate of water flowing into reservoirs have been stabilizing.

He said many reservoirs have already stopped the water discharge to help mitigate the situation downstream and reserve the water for the dry season.

Mr. Surasri said the overall situation is not concerning but areas beyond the irrigation network should be monitored.







The subcommittee meeting today approved 10 proposed measures for the 2022-2033 dry season. These measures will be forwarded to the Cabinet early next month. Related agencies have been instructed to draw up action plans based on these measures, which shall be monitored and evaluated by the ONWR. (NNT)

































