Commerce Ministry works closely with FTI to build on success of expanding Thai goods in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries today had a meeting on several issues related to driving the Thai economy. One of the highlights was how to support trade and investment between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit led a group of executives from all departments of the Ministry of Commerce and chaired the meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). The meeting discussed many measures to further enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia that aim to achieve a 10-billion-baht trade value per year.







Firstly, Thailand will establish an “Export Clinic” to advise Thai entrepreneurs about exporting goods to Saudi Arabia. Secondly, the “Top Thai Brand” exposition and business matching events will continue after the success of the 3.5-billion-baht trade value at its first event. Thirdly, the “Webinar Investment and Business Opportunities in Saudi Arabia” will be held frequently for Thai Investors and entrepreneurs. Fourthly, Thailand will support more targeted industries that the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia suggested such as food & beverages, auto parts, construction materials, petrochemicals, and commodity goods. And lastly, Thailand will develop an FTA with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).







Federation of Thai Industries Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said Saudi Arabia has the potential under the 2030 Vision and will be the gate to other countries in the region. He noted that it is truly an opportunity for Thai Investors and entrepreneurs. (NNT)

































