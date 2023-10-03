Flooding hits Sukhothai and Northern provinces Thailand

On Sunday, the Yom River burst its embankments and flooded Muang district in the northern province of Sukhothai, affecting approximately 1,300 households and submerging around 960 acres of farmland.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin promptly visited the affected areas in Sukhothai province to assess the situation and provide much-needed assistance. He expressed concerns that the province might face additional torrents from Phrae province, potentially exacerbating the flooding.







In a reassuring effort to address the ongoing crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin pledged government support for the affected communities. The response includes both immediate relief efforts and longer-term plans to mitigate future risks.

Meanwhile, floodwaters in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province, also located in the northern region, began to recede on Sunday. The local reservoirs were currently at 80-90% capacity, potentially signaling reduced risk in the region.







The Highways Department reported several major road closures in the northern provinces of Lampang, Lamphun, and Sukhothai due to flooding and mudslides. The situation in northern Thailand remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to provide relief, assess damage, and manage the effects of the flooding. Local authorities and government agencies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents and communities. (NNT)

















