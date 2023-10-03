Pattaya hotel fire injures Kuwaiti tourist

A fire broke out in a luxurious hotel in Pattaya, leaving a foreign guest injured. At about 4 AM on Monday, officials received a call about a fire at a hotel located on Pattaya Third Road, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene.

The fire occurred on the second floor of the 7-story hotel and quickly spread to adjacent rooms, posing a severe threat. It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the flames under control.







Preliminary reports indicate that a Kuwaiti man, 31 sustained injuries when he encountered the flames. He recounted that he discovered the fire as he was exiting the bathroom and attempted to extinguish it but was unsuccessful. The fire spread rapidly, forcing him to escape.

The police have not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire. They are currently coordinating with forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. (TNA)





















