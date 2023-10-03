PM says meeting with Central Bank Governor ‘highly beneficial’, aims at monthly basis

In a significant turn of events, a private discussion was held between key officials concerning Thailand’s economic and financial landscape. The meeting, which occurred at the Government House, lasted approximately 45 minutes and both parties opted not to give any interviews post-discussion.







Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, met with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin for this closed-door gathering. Following the meeting, the Prime Minister took to social media platforms, including Twitter, to state that the exchange of views on the economy and finance was highly beneficial. He added that similar meetings will take place on a monthly basis.







Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister briefly spoke to the media in Muang Thong Thani. When asked whether interest rates were a topic of discussion in his meeting with the Central Bank Governor, he stressed that all matters were on the table for discussion. (NNT)













