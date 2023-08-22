First-ever Thai trade exhibition in Saudi Arabia to expand marketplace in Middle East

The Thai government, through the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in collaboration with the Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade, has organized “Thai Trade Exhibition Saudi Arabia 2023” from 27 to 30 August 2023 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.







This is the first edition of Thai Trade Exhibition Saudi Arabia, where over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from Thailand will showcase their wide range of products, including food and beverage, fashion, health, beauty, jewelry, medical services, and spas.

It is expected that the exhibition will attract more than 20,000 participants from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East. This will also be a good opportunity for Thai products and services to be recognized in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. (PRD)













