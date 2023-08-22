‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ in Sydney concludes a series of four joyful events

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ in Sydney, Australia, from 19-20 August, at the Southern Forecourt, Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay West, to inspire local Australians and visitors alike to visit Thailand through a joyful showcase of Thai culture and traditions and an array of experience-based tourism experiences.

The ’Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ in Sydney took place from 10.00-20.00 Hrs. on Saturday, 19 August, and from 10.00-18.00 Hrs. on Sunday, 20 August. The opening ceremony on Saturday afternoon was presented by Ms. Parichat, together with H.E. Ms. Arjaree Sriratanaban, Ambassador of Thailand to Australia, as well as dignitaries and TAT’s executives.







Ms. Parichart Boonclai, TAT Executive Director, Advertising and Public Relations, said “The Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 is a series of four events scheduled for New York, Barcelona, Osaka, and Sydney between June and August to promote Thai soft powers and meaningful travel experiences that can be enjoyed in Thailand. All events including this one in Sydney present a range of showcases, performances, and activities that underscore Thailand as a unique destination.”

Reflecting the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign, the Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 project was aimed to illustrate Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion – and a vast array of opportunities for meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences exclusive to Thailand.









The two-day Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Sydney was conceptualised to present a fun and happiness aspect of Thai festivals in combination with cultural performances and Muay Thai shows. Authentic Thai food and beverages from some of the best Thai restaurants in Sydney were on offer along with DIY workshops on upcycling plastic waste initiatives and traditional Thai arts and crafts.

Also present were display booths of TAT, the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Thai Trade, Office of Agricultural Affairs, Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia, Thai souvenir shops, and traditional Thai massage. Activities at these booths included Thai fruit tasting, experiencing Thai massage, and learning about low-carbon tour routes in Thailand.

On 18 August 2023, TAT also hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Media Briefing in Sydney’ for local media and tourism professionals to provide an update on Thailand’s tourism situation. Prior to this, from 20-26 July 2023, TAT hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Fest to Fam Trip Australia to Thailand’ for influencers and bloggers from Australia to explore experience-based travel experiences in Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, and Samut Songkhram.

























