Deputy House Speaker clarifies hosting barbecue buffet for 300 parliament maids

Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada is facing a potential investigation over allegations of misusing parliamentary funds, after hosting a Thai barbecue buffet for approximately 300 maids employed at the Parliament Complex.

Padipat defended his actions, saying his use of the entertainment fund, amounting to around two million baht annually, was in accordance with Comptroller Department approval and parliamentary regulations.







According to the deputy house speaker, the funds were commonly utilized to treat guests during inspection trips or visits to the parliament, similar to the treatment of parliamentary maids. The reported cost of the buffet was 90,000 baht. He added that the maids play an important role in supporting MPs and senators, and treating them to occasional morale-boosting events was not intended to gain popularity.







The deputy speaker pointed out that other senior government officials also enjoy similar privileges to entertain guests without public disclosure.

Earlier, Padipat faced criticism for posing with a brand of craft beer in his electoral constituency, a move viewed by critics as advertising alcoholic drinks and potentially violating Section 59 of the Criminal Code.

Political activist Srisuwan Janya has since lodged a complaint with the House, seeking an inquiry into Padipat’s actions. He intends to file a similar complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, alleging a breach of political etiquette against the Move Forward MP. (NNT)

















