First Deputy House Speaker dismissed in party shuffle

First Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada has been dismissed from the Move Forward Party, a move that allows the newly elected party leader to be chosen as the opposition leader while the deputy House Speaker can continue with his duties in the House of Representatives.

The Move Forward Party announced the removal of the Phitsanulok MP from the party on September 28, stating that the decision was a result of the discussion between the MFP and the deputy house speaker.







Under Section 106 of the constitution, the opposition leader is chosen from the largest non-government party. Members of that party are not permitted to serve as cabinet ministers or as house speaker or deputy speaker. If Padipat still serves as an MFP member, the party’s new leader, Chaithawat Tulathon, will be unable to become the opposition leader despite the party having the most seats in the House.

The deputy house speaker will have to find a new party within 30 days to maintain his position as deputy house speaker and MP in the parliament. (NNT)













