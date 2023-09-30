International credit card fraud duo arrested in Pattaya hotel sting

Pattaya, Thailand – In a joint operation, the Pattaya Police and Chonburi Provincial Immigration Police successfully apprehended two foreign tourists on charges of credit card fraud. The arrest took place on Sept 28 in a hotel room located in the Naklua area of Pattaya. The suspects, identified as Zhang Qiyu, a 28-year-old Chinese national, and Chiu Yung-Sheng, a 41-year-old Taiwanese national, were taken into custody without incident.







The culmination of an extensive investigation began when a local bank in Pattaya reported suspicious activities related to one of their ATMs. Maintenance personnel discovered irregularities within the ATM upon inspection, prompting the bank to alert law enforcement. Diligent follow-up investigations led authorities to track the illicit activities to the two foreign nationals.







The subsequent operation resulted in the seizure of various incriminating pieces of evidence from the suspects’ hotel room. Among the confiscated items were skimming devices, counterfeit credit cards, card-reading equipment, and two pairs of sneakers believed to have been worn when committing the crimes. The arrested men are now facing charges related to credit card fraud and other associated offenses.













