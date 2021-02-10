Explosions near Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok came from firecrackers

BANGKOK – Explosions near the Myanmar embassy yesterday were caused by ball-shaped firecrackers and police were hunting for a wrongdoer, the Bangkok police chief said.







Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the explosions came from ball-shaped firecrackers in plastic wraps which used low-power gunpowder. Police did not find any shrapnel and no one was injured in the incident.

Police were trying to identify a culprit who was likely to be Thai because no Myanmar people remained at the scene at the time of the explosions, he said.







The Bangkok police chief did not confirm if the latest incident was related to a previous explosion in Sam Yan area. He said there was shrapnel in Sam Yan.

Although there was not any shrapnel in the latest incident, a culprit could be charged with causing deafening sound and shocking people, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

He said that Bangkok police were implementing normal security measures in the vicinity of the Myanmar embassy although situations were escalating in Myanmar. (TNA)











