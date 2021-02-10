Thailand ranked fourth at responding to Covid-19

BANGKOK – Thailand has been ranked fourth at responding to the Covid-19 outbreak among 98 countries, according to the Lowy institute, an independent think tank based in Australia.







Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister said New Zealand has been ranked the best with a high score of 94.4 out of 100, followed by Vietnam with 90.8, Taiwan with 86.4 and Thailand in the fourth place at 84.2.

The ranking used the assessment period of 36 weeks, ending on Jan 9, 2021 with several indicators including the number of infections, the fatalities, the total infections and the fatalities per one million people, Covid-19 tests per 1,000 people.







“The ranking is the pride of the Thai people. It indicates the country’s success in control the Covid-19 with cooperation from the government, the private sector and the people, who followed the Public Health policies and measures, the minister said.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Tuesday reported 189 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 23,746 and no new deaths. The death toll stood at 79. (TNA)











