Dr. Somchai the “Super” Ophthalmic Surgeon and SuperSight (Part 5)

“Super” is a word that is frequently over-used. Just how “super” is a super-market for example? Why is it “super” compared to the other markets?

However, if we use the word “Super” as meaning “better” than the rest, now it starts to make some sense. Using that parameter, Dr. Somchai T. shoke-satian practices “SuperSight” refractive surgery and he really is a “Super” Ophthalmic surgeon.







Dr. Somchai heads the comprehensive refractive surgery center in the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya which is fully equipped with the advanced technology for every refractive error in patients over 18 years of age.

There’s super skill and science being used in Dr. Somchai’s center every day, where the multi-talented Ophthalmic Surgeon has specialized in ‘refractive surgery’ to correct the refractive errors of nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), astigmatism, presbyopia (aging) as well as SuperSight (or refractive cataract surgery).

Dr. Somchai is proud of the fact that his center runs on time. He is a busy man and understands you are a busy person as well. You will find that as well as being technically excellent, Dr. Somchai is a really “super” man which you will find at the very first consultation. This makes for an excellent patient – doctor relationship.

Dr. Somchai is experienced, having treated patients with refractive problems for over 16 years, having completed more than 5,000 SuperSight surgeries and 10,000 LASIK cases, with a success rate of almost 100 percent. When you are going to have eye operations you want a specialist. Look no further, Dr. Somchai is one.





Finally, would I be prepared to let Dr. Somchai operate on my cataracts? Having looked at everything involved in Dr. Somchai’s refractive surgery, I most certainly would, and in fact he operated on me four years ago removing my cataracts and I am completely satisfied, in fact, I am still delighted with the result.

The SuperSight Surgery Center is housed within the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, 2nd Floor B Building, service hours Monday through Friday 8.00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Call Center: 1719, Overseas call +66 38259999 Email: [email protected]

