Exodus causes traffic congestion during long religious holidays in Thailand

Exodus to the North and the Northeast caused traffic congestion from early morning as people went on vacation during the extended holiday before the Buddhist Lent.







For the four-day holiday, the cabinet ordered the Highways Department to waive tolls on Highway 7 (Bangkok-Chon Buri) and Highway 9 (Bangkok’s eastern ring road) from 12.01am on July 3 to midnight of July 8 to facilitate traffic flows. The department would lose about 120 million baht of tolls while vacationers are stimulating the national economy.

From July 4 to 7 Transport Co ordered its staff to regularly clean bus terminals to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Toilets and benches must be disinfected frequently.

Sorapong Paithoonpong, a board member of Transport Co.,Ltd. said travelers were encouraged to comply with disease control measures by wearing face masks at bus terminals and aboard buses and observing social distancing – keeping themselves at least one meter away from others.











