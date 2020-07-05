Department store chain awarded ‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certificate

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, recently presented the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate to the management of the Central Group of Companies.







The SHA logo, which has a validity period of two years, was jointly received by executives of Central Pattana Public Company Limited, Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store.

The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence amongst international and domestic tourists.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply for the Amazing Thailand SHA certification at www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha or inquire further information via LINE: @thailandsha.











