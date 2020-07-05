Big lots of crystal meth, heroin seized in Narathiwat, southern Thailand

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda visited the southern border province after security authorities seized 1.42 tons of crystal meth or ‘ice’ in Sungai Kolok district and 6.3 kilograms of heroin in Waeng district.







Pol Gen Chakthip on Friday announced the narcotic suppression. In Sungai Kolok, Khamron Chanthamanee, 35, and Somchai Thiankhrua, 34, were arrested with the ‘ice’ worth 285 million baht. They said they would deliver the drug to a man known only as Natwae in the district.





In Waeng district, seven suspects including a local politician were arrested with the heroin. Police said that they were hired by a foreigner in a neighboring country to send the heroin in Sungai Kolok.

Security authorities seized assets worth about 20 million baht suspected of connection with the illicit drug business. The assets included five houses, nine cars and four motorcycles. (TNA)











