Exiled ex-PM Thaksin may face immediate arrest upon his return after 15 years on Aug 10

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will return to Thailand on August 10 after spending 15 years in exile abroad. Many are speculating about the consequences he might face upon his return and the circumstances surrounding his homecoming.

Thaksin’s departure from Thailand occurred after the coup d’état on September 19, 2006. He returned briefly on February 28, 2008, landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport with Thai Airways flight from Hong Kong, where his supporters gathered to welcome him.

This resulted in a large police presence and the Special Operations Unit, under the Royal Thai Police, being deployed to maintain peace and security in the area.







After spending about 10 minutes speaking with his family in the VIP lounge, Thaksin came out to greet the waiting crowd. He was escorted to surrendered to the authorities at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions in relation to the case, in which he was found guilty of abuse of power in his then wife’s purchase of the land in Ratchadapisek at the lower price than the market value. He was later taken to the Office of the Attorney General in connection with a separate case that alleged him of concealing shares in SC Asset, a real estate holding company. He was released on bail worth nine million baht for both cases.







Five months later, he sought permission from the Supreme Court to travel abroad to attend the Olympic Games in Beijing on July 31, 2008 and did not return to Thailand as planned.

During his time in exile, Thaksin remained active on social media. Besides discussing politics, he frequently hinted at his potential return to Thailand until his youngest daughter announced through social media yesterday his plan to return home on August 10.







It is believed that Thaksin’s return may result in his arrest upon entry. The corrections officials are expected to escort him from Don Mueang Airport to the Supreme Court and detention facilities.

Thaksin faces 10 years to serve in prison for three cases after the statute of limitation in the Ratchadapisek land deal case expired. The remaining three cases involve the two-three digit lottery project, the Export-Import Bank loan for Myanmar, and using nominees to hold shares in Shin Corp. (TNA)























