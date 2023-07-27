Kathina procession organized to mark the advent of Buddhist lent

Pattaya, Thailand – In a display of unity and reverence, community leaders and schools in Banglamung district organized an awe-inspiring procession to mark the annual Kathina Ceremony which saw enthusiastic participation from various local officials and school representatives, making it a momentous celebration of culture and spirituality.







The vibrant procession commenced at the bustling Rong Poh Market and traversed its way through the district, drawing the public to come together to pay homage to the sacred Kathina ritual.

The highlight of the ceremony was when Phra Khru Wisutajarn, the venerable abbot of Prachum Kongkha Temple, led Buddhist monks in receiving the Kathina candles and robes, symbolizing the formal acceptance of the offerings. These robes will be utilized during the upcoming Buddhist Lent, a period when monks traditionally dedicate themselves to meditation and religious study.



























