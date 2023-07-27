Cancellation of Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City match sparks criticism over stadium standard

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) released an official apology following the cancellation of a friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday (23 July).

The pre-season match was suspended after heavy rainfall flooded the pitch in the stadium on July 23. The cancellation sparked public criticism of the SAT's preparation for the match and raised questions over whether the national stadium is capable of hosting major sporting events.







The SAT said preparations for the match have been evaluated and approved by the managerial sides of both clubs and affirmed that the stadium met international standards for hosting the event. However, heavy downpours on Sunday caused flooding of the pitch, with all parties inspecting the situation and deeming it unsafe for players, leading to the cancellation of the match.

The SAT apologized to everyone who purchased tickets and traveled to the stadium to watch the game. Both football clubs also expressed regret for being unable to play in front of their fans and supporters. (NNT)
































