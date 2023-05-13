EXAT studying elevated motorway connecting Southern Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi Airport

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is conducting a study on constructing an elevated motorway connecting Southern Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

According to officials, a feasibility study on the 19-kilometer motorway between Srinakarin and Suvarnabhumi Airport is underway. Once the study is completed, officials will conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as well as public hearings alongside the assessment. The project will then be proposed to the Cabinet for approval in order for construction to begin.







Officials said that the feasibility study is expected to take around six months while the EIA and the public hearings will take another six months. They expect the entire process to be completed in 2024.

The cost of the proposed motorway is estimated to be around 21.89 billion baht. Officials said that EXAT is currently finalizing an investment model to attract private investment into a public-private partnership for the project. (NNT)















