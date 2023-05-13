8-month-old boy found abandoned at police booth in east Pattaya

Police are searching for the parents of an unwanted 8-year-old boy who was found abandoned near a police booth in Ban Nongket Yai in east Pattaya on May 11.

Namthip Permkedklang, 63, a resident of the village told authorities that about a week ago, parents of the baby boy pleaded with her to take their son and give him a home. Namthip refused, saying she had children of her own and couldn’t afford another mouth to feed.







The parents then went to Somchai Inban another resident in the neighbourhood and asked him to look after their son while they went to buy diapers and some milk. They said they would come back to pick him up soon.

Somchai waited and waited but saw was no sign of the parents coming back. Being poor himself and was in no financial position to care for the toddler, he decided to pass on the responsibility to the authorities, so he left the boy in front of the police booth.







Neighborhood vendors heard the baby crying, so they went across the street to investigate, discovering the dust covered, mosquito bitten baby boy crawling on the dirty ground in front of the police box.

They picked him up and gave him a bath, applied medicine on the mosquito and insect bites on his body, and put new clothes on him, before calling the authorities to report their find.

Police took the abandoned boy to the Banglamung Hospital for a medical check-up before putting him under the care of the Chonburi Home for Children and Family until his parents could be found.















