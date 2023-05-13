EC plans to announce Sunday general election unofficial results before midnight

The Election Commission (EC) has reiterated its plans to release unofficial results of the May 14 general election within hours after the voting ends.

According to the EC, unofficial results from the general election are scheduled to be released by 11 PM on May 14. The results will be announced on the website www.ectreport.com, which will provide results broken down by province, constituency, electoral district, and political parties. The Commission guarantees that the website is secure and can handle up to one million visitors per minute.







The EC also clarified the incident last week in which officials in Nonthaburi province put postal codes on the first 100 envelopes of ballots cast by early voters in the province instead of electoral provincial codes. Authorities confirmed that the problem was quickly resolved and that all 100 votes will be counted, and affirmed that such an error would not happen again. (NNT)















