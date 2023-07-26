Ex-Police Chief to face charges related to biometric system procurement

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) plans to file charge against former national police chief Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda and three other high ranking police officers in connection with the procurement of a 2.1 billion baht biometric system.

The case dates back to August 2021 when the NACC officially appointed an investigative panel to probe this case. The allegations involve the extension of the deadline for handing over the equipment in favour of the suppliers.







The contract for the biometric system procurement required the delivery of equipment, divided into six consignments to the National Police Office within 66 days or by May 2, 2019.

However, the selling company did not deliver the goods according to the agreed-upon schedule, leading the National Police Office to extend the deadline until June 30, 2019.







In the next steps, the NACC committee will formally notify Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sompong Chingduang, Pol. Lt. Gen. Tinapat Phumarin, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Surapong Chaichan of the charges and summon all the accused to testify.

The investigative panel will summarize the findings to present to the large-scale NACC committee for an official decision. (TNA)

















