Parliamentary vote for PM postponed

Parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has postponed the joint sitting for a prime ministerial vote, originally scheduled on Thursday pending a Constitutional Court’s ruling on the legality of the parliament resolution to reject the re-nomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat last week.







He convened a meeting with legal officials of the House of Representatives and his advisors and announced the decision to postpone the parliamentary vote for a new prime minister to avoid any conflicts with the ongoing court ruling on the rejection of Pita’s re-nomination on July 19.

The tripartite meeting of MPs of coalition allies, other political parties and the senators, scheduled on July 26 has been also cancelled as it is the preparation for the parliamentary meeting on July 27, which has been postponed.







Moreover, MPs and senators will attend ceremonies to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday in their respective provinces on the morning of July 28. If the parliamentary session is held on July 27 and prolonged, it may affect their schedule on the next day. Therefore, the parliament president has deemed it appropriate to postpone the session on July 27 for the time being. (TNA)

















