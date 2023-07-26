IndiGo and Thai Airways catering to India’s expanding middle-class and increased spending power

Southeast Asia is becoming a top destination for Indian tourists, making India a significant growth market for the travel and tourism sector! Companies like IndiGo and Thai Airways are now catering to India’s expanding middle-class and their increased spending power, offering more travel options and thousands of hotel rooms.







This trend is set to reshape the airline capacity, hospitality services, and tourism offerings as more and more Indian tourists explore the wonders of Southeast Asia. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), India could follow in China’s footsteps and experience substantial growth in outbound tourism over the next decade!







In Thailand alone, the number of Indian tourists is just 14% lower than Chinese visitors, showcasing the rising popularity of this beautiful destination among Indian travelers. So, if you’re planning your next getaway, consider the incredible experiences that await you in Southeast Asia! (NNT)

















