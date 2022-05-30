EV bikes showcased at Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022

AJ Advance Technology Pcl (AJA) showcased e-bikes at the recently-concluded Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022 over the weekend, amid growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand.

AJA CEO Pichai Panjasanka also promoted the company’s latest model, the “T9” e-bike, which is powered by a 3,000-watt motor, has a top speed of 106 kilometers per hour, and carries a swappable lithium battery.



Pichai noted that AJA brought several EVs to the kingdom over the past three years, including electric bikes, motor bikes and tricycles.

During the event, held from May 27-29, AJA also showcased the “AJ ENERGY Swap Station” that offers an alternative battery recharging solution on the road.







The company is planning to begin establishing swap stations in Bangkok before expanding coverage to remote provinces. AJA aims to sell at least 60,000 EVs annually and gain at least 15% of the local market share.

According to Pichai, the company’s core target audience consists of regular motorists, delivery riders and motorcycle taxi drivers.

The majority of the company’s EVs are Chinese imports with key features, including quick charging, high-capacity batteries, distinct designs and eco-friendliness. (NNT)

































